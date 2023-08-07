The Western Cape Government is extremely proud of the announcement that Cape Town will be the host city for the UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships in 2028.

We have seen a bumper number of major sporting events hosted in the Mother City in 2023, including the T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup, the Netball Quad series, the Women’s Ice Hockey Championship, the Formula E and the Netball World Cup. Our province is fast becoming the hub of major sporting activities in the country, which brings an important economic boost to our shores.

Minister Marais said: “Major sporting events continue bringing renewed hope and energy to the people of our country. We have successfully hosted these major events and we can confidently say that the Western Cape is ready to host more. Large cycling events like the Cape Town Cycle Tour and the Cape Epic continue to be very popular and the addition of the UCI World Championships will boost cycling even more in the province.”

The Western Cape Government looks forward to this exciting event in 2028.