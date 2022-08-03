Basic Education Department update on the review of the norms and standards for public school infrastructure delivery

The Department of Basic Education has conveyed its appreciation to all the organizations and individuals who submitted written comments as part of the review process of the Regulations Relating to the Minimum Norms and Standards for the provision of public school infrastructure.

The Minister of Basic Education published a Government Gazette on 10 June with the draft amendments for public comment. The deadline was extended to 31 July 2022 to afford the public more time to submit inputs.

The Department can confirm that inputs have been received from a variety of organisations and individuals including non-government organizations, unions and private companies and a provincial government.

Now that the public participation window has closed, the Department will consolidate the amendments incorporating the comments received. This process will conclude on 9 September 2022.

Between 19 September and 20 October 2022 the department will embark on a round of consultations with stakeholders before taking the process to the next level of reporting in the sector.

As indicated earlier the Department is committed to a transparent and inclusive process involving all stakeholders in and outside the basic education sector.

The provision of school infrastructure is of paramount importance in the sector. The Department therefore appeals to all stakeholders to allow the process unfold as planned in order to conclude all the matters without further delay.