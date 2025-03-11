The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, today informed Parliament that the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative has now successfully eradicated over 93% of identified pit toilets in public schools across the country.

This significant milestone marks a critical step toward ensuring that all learners have access to safe and dignified sanitation facilities. Despite the severe fiscal constraints facing the basic education sector, the Department has remained resolute in its commitment to meeting the deadline set by President Cyril Ramaphosa to eradicate unsafe sanitation in schools by 31 March 2025.

The progress made thus far reflects the collaborative efforts of national and provincial education departments, the private sector, and development partners who have played a crucial role in fast-tracking the delivery of safer toilets.

While substantial strides have been made, the Minister announced that DBE will intensify efforts to ensure full compliance and she will conduct site visits in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo, the two provinces most affected by the legacy of unsafe sanitation infrastructure.

The Minister’s visits will allow for first-hand monitoring of the final phase of implementation and direct engagement with communities, school leadership, and implementing agents to ensure that all remaining projects are completed as scheduled.

The Department acknowledges the ongoing challenges posed by budget constraints, infrastructure backlogs, and rising construction costs. However, the eradication of pit toilet infrastructure backlog remains a non-negotiable priority, and all efforts are being made to ensure that every learner in South Africa has access to safe and hygienic school sanitation.

The Department will continue to provide regular updates on progress as we approach the March 31 deadline and remains committed to transparency and accountability in delivering on this critical mandate.