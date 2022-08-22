The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has noted with appreciation the success of the traditional Zulu Monarch event on Saturday, where “Isilo” Misuzulu kaZwelithini proudly entered the kraal at kwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma.

The moving celebration was well attended not only by the Zulu nation, but by African Kings, Cabinet members, ordinary people of various descents and heritage, and was largely distinguished by peace and jubilation.

“There will never be another display of beauty of culture as that; to have witnessed it in our lifetime was unbelievable. The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane said: “On behalf of the committee, it is worth reiterating the words of King Misuzulu, that any negative talk about the Zulu Monarch be listened to but not entertained.”

She said the success of the Ukungena Esibayeni kweNkosi was the best portrayal and promotion of our cultures to the world audience. “It was more a reflection of who we could become when we work towards the same goal.”

On Saturday, King Misuzulu, entered the kraal of the kwaKhangelamankengane in Nongoma where he was symbolically embraced by the departed kings of the Zulu nation.

The committee noted the support provided by various government ministers who attended the function.

Ms Dlulane said she believed family elders were capable of resolving family ructions and that no one will be left behind in trying to bring about stability to the Kingdom.

She said she believed that the King will identify key initiatives the kingdom will immediately lead to the betterment of the KZN people and in collaboration with government efforts.