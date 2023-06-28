The Acting Premier of the North West Province, Nono Maloyi has vowed to fast track the completion of road projects in the province. This follows an oversight visit to Nelson Mandela Drive in the provincial capital, Mahikeng. The visit is aimed at ensuring that all road projects in the province meet the deadline.

In his policy statement Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape indicated that the province will be embarking on a rigorous road infrastructure development programme. The Nelson Mandela Drive is one of the roads identified for this purpose. Acting Premier Maloyi says road infrastructure is key to the developmental trajectory of the province

"Road infrastructure is one of the apex priorities of government. Today we are visiting Nelson Mandela Drive in Mahikeng to receive an update on this road construction project. Initially this project was supposed to be completed by September this year. We are very worried and business people are worried and the community is very worried that the pace is very slow.

We met with the contractor and he gave us a report on when will the project be completed. We are satisfied but we are going to monitor progress and we will be here fortnightly. We are going to embark on a similar approach with other projects to see to it that service providers meet their contractual obligations” emphasized Acting Premier Maloyi.

MEC for Public Works and Roads, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi maintains the department is geared-up to curb any delays on road projects.

“We understand the negative impact of the delays on our projects and inconveniences to motorists and other road users. In line with the accelerated service delivery plan, we will be revisiting this project in the next two weeks as per the instruction of the Acting Premier. We will do everything in our power to see to it that we complete this project on time” concluded MEC Molapisi.