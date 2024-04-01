Somalia’s international partners* commend the efforts of the Federal Government of Somalia and the Federal Parliament to ensure Somalia’s compliance with international and regional human rights obligations, including the rights of the child. We look forward to future cooperation with Somalia as it consolidates its role in the international arena.
We further acknowledge the firm intention of the Federal Government of Somalia to make progress on finalising the Constitution and urge all stakeholders to redouble their efforts to build consensus through an inclusive process.
*African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Belgium, Denmark, Djibouti, Ethiopia, European Union, Finland, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Kenya, League of Arab States (LAS), Norway, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Sudan, Sweden, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States, and United Nations.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).