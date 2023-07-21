Work on the Galmudug Youth Centre has officially begun as part of efforts by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to support the aspirations of young people in Somalia. The stone-laying ceremony on Tuesday, 18 July 2023, saw senior officials from Galmudug State in attendance, including the state president, Mr. Ahmed Abdi Kaariye. The centre is one of several youth centres in Somalia that UNFPA facilitates with the support of The Netherlands and the European Union (EU).

Owing to the significant gaps in youth-friendly services and opportunities in Somalia, the UNFPA’s is expanding at pace its youth-focused programmes across various states in the country. Plans for the Galmudug Centre commenced in 2022 following a NEEDS assessment by young people of the state and the state's Ministry of Youth and Sports, who recommended the need for a one-stop space to meet young people's vocational, entrepreneurial or informational needs.

Upon completion, the Galmudug Youth Centre will provide assorted youth-friendly services such as vocational skills training and co-creating workspace where young people can network and share information and experiences while developing the capacity to identify or create opportunities for themselves. The space will also serve as a youth-friendly clinic, providing information on sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR). Additionally, it will provide library services, allowing interested visitors to read, research and develop ideas

Speaking at the stone laying event, the president of Galmudug, Mr. Kaariye, applauded UNFPA's support and funding for the centre, stating that "the building of this centre will cover the needs of the youth of Galmudug and will increase creativity, social interaction, exchange of skills and entertainment."

UNFPA-Somalia remains committed to supporting youth-friendly spaces and investing in capacity building for young people. Other youth-related programmes by the UNFPA include grants and business support funding for youth entrepreneurs to boost their participation in economic and social activities in the country.