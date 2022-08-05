In response to the long drought affecting the Horn of Africa, and its consequences, Italian Cooperation is providing emergency funding of 500,000 euro for the work of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Somalia. The grant will allow the IFRC to support Somalia’s Red Crescent Society in its early response activities to help the vulnerable people most exposed to the food crisis.

The funding is a concrete example of the Italian Government’s solidarity with the population of Somalia. It comes in addition to the emergency funding provided in recent weeks to the World Food Programme (WFP) in response to the food crises in Kenya (500,000 euro), Sri Lanka (300,000 euro) and Uganda (200,000 euro).