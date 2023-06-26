The Council today approved conclusions reaffirming the EU’s commitment to its long-standing partnership with Somalia and the willingness to deepen its strategic cooperation.

The Council commends the Federal Government of Somalia for its efforts to build a stable and peaceful Somalia, and to ensure delivery on the security transition in line with the relevant UN Security Council mandates, as well as for its ambitious reform agenda.

The conclusions stress that the focus of the EU’s partnership with Somalia is now on jointly implementing the “EU-Somalia Joint Operational Roadmap – A Renewed Focused Engagement” and maintaining the positive dynamic. As progress in the political, security and socio-economic spheres continues, the EU highlights the importance for Somalia to further advance good governance, the rule of law, the fight against corruption and impunity, and the promotion and protection of human rights.

The EU will continue to mobilise its entire toolbox in support of Somalia, including through NDICI-Global Europe, the Global Gateway, humanitarian assistance, as well as the EPF and CSDP missions and operation.