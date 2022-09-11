Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - Federal Republic of Somalia


The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, received on Saturday in the capital Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Ms.Tiina Intelmann, and discussed with her ways to enhance and develop joint cooperation at all levels to implement development and strategic partnership projects. The meeting focused on the security developments taking place in the country and the humanitarian situation resulting from the recurrent drought.

The European Union is an essential partner in supporting government institutions at the national and state levels to ensure social development, rule of law and security stability throughout the country.

