Mauritania’s national mining company, Société Nationale Industrielle et Minière (SNIM) has been confirmed as a platinum sponsor for the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 Conference&Exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/46f8w4d) taking place in Nouakchott, Mauritania. Under the esteemed patronage of the President of the Republic of Mauritania, H.E. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, and the Ministry of Petroleum, Mines, and Energy, the third edition of the conference is set to take place from November 21-22.

The mining sector is a cornerstone of the Mauritanian economy. Dominated by gold, iron, and copper, the mining sector represented 24% of the country’s GDP and 60% of exports in 2022. With more than 60 years of experience, SNIM is now the second largest African iron ore producer, with more than 13 million tons yearly supply. SNIM, a primary actor in Mauritania, employs around 7,000 people, making the company the second largest employer in the country, following the public unction.

SNIM, has announced a new strategic plan that aims to increase production and diversify into new minerals.

The plan also focuses on the development of partnerships with major players in the mining and energy fields in order to seize the opportunity of the availability of natural gas in the country and the horizons of green hydrogen. It has several key advantages making it a reliable and durable partner in this area. We can cite its extensive mining experience exceeding 60 years, its deposits of more than 15 billion tons of iron ore and its solid and oversized infrastructure (railway and port).

In addition to increasing production of iron ore, SNIM also plans to diversify into new minerals, including copper, gold, and associated minerals. The company has already begun a research campaign in the areas of its copper, gold, and associated minerals permits.

As part of the company's strategic plan, SNIM has just launched, with its own funds, its F'derick project, which will produce 2 million tonnes of naturally rich iron ore by the end of 2025.

She is also active in two important partnership projects:

EMC (El AOUJ MINING COMPANY): Partnership with Glencore which will produce 11.3 MT/year of iron ore concentrates;

TEKAMUL (MAURITANIA SAUDI MINING&STEEL: Partnership with SABIC (Saudi Arabia) which will produce 10MT/year of pellets.

SNIM is a major contributor to the Mauritanian economy, its economic performance in 2022 is as follows:

Annual sale: more than 13 million tons of iron ores;

Direct jobs: 6700;

Turnover: $1.26 billion;

Contribution to the state budget: 22%;

Contribution to national GDP: 09%;

Shares in the country's exports: 32%;

SNIM is also a major player in local development. In this context, the figures for 2022 are:

Investment in social and community projects: $14.4 million;

Number of national suppliers: 157 companies, creating more than 3,500 jobs;

Amount of local purchases: $55 million.

At this year's conference, a panel discussion will focus on the mining and energy sector in Mauritania, exploring its abundant resources and its potential for renewable energy. The panelists will delve into crucial topics, including building local capacity, attracting foreign investment, and modernizing infrastructure.

“Energy Capital&Power is pleased to announce the participation of SNIM as a platinum sponsor at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 for the first time in the history of the conference. SNIM’s involvement demonstrates the commitment of the company to play a major role in the development of the Mauritanian energy sector. With the growing impact of critical minerals on the future of the sector, the presence of the company will bring a new perspective to the event,” says International Conference Director at ECP, Sandra Jecque.

MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 marks a significant milestone for the energy sector, bringing together key stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore the latest developments and opportunities in the energy sector. This event serves as a catalyst for knowledge sharing, networking, and fostering partnerships that will contribute to the sustainable growth of the energy sector in the MSGBC region. With SNIM’s support as the platinum sponsor, the conference is poised to make a significant impact on the region's energy landscape.