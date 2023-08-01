Managing Director of the Republic of Congo’s national oil company (NOC), Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) Maixent Raoul Ominga has been confirmed as a speaker at the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition. Scheduled to take place on October 16-20 in Cape Town, Ominga will also lead discussions at the Congo Country Spotlight during the event. AEW will provide a platform for Ominga to demonstrate SNPC’s commitment to responsible oil and gas exploration and production and rump up investments into the country’s promising energy industry.

Holding significant potential, Congo’s oil and gas industry, led by SNPC has been a pioneering force in West Africa. With substantial proven reserves of approximately 1,811 million barrels and 284 billion cubic meters of gas, the nation stands as a major player in Africa’s oil and gas industry.

SNPC is actively pursuing a comprehensive energy strategy to propel Congo’s energy sector into a new era of growth and sustainability. Several key initiatives are at the forefront of this endeavour, including increasing LNG production, economic and energy diversification, the Gas Master Plan, partnerships and much more.

The state-run company actively collaborates with international oil companies (IOCs) such as TotalEnergies, Chevron, Perenco and Eni, which actively participate in the country's upstream sector. Independent companies alongside the NOC, also contribute to the tapping of the nation's valuable resources. The majority of the nation’s producing fields are now located offshore, with notable developments like the prolific Mondo Nord field.

Meanwhile, SNPC's portfolio includes significant stakes in several oil fields, demonstrating its strategic involvement in various upstream activities. The NOC serves as the primary operator for two oil fields: Mengo-Kundji-Bindi II (MKB II), with estimated reserves exceeding 300 million barrels, and Mayombe. By having interests in these fields, SNPC plays a critical role in the exploration, production, and management of oil resources in the Republic of the Congo. These partnerships with international oil companies enable the country to benefit from shared expertise and resources while also contributing to its overall economic development.

In collaboration with the government, SNPC is determined to capitalize on the Republic of Congo’s vast gas reserves and secure new investments to maximize the potential of both marginal and large-scale plays in the energy sector. While efforts to increase exports remain a priority, the government, through SNPC, is equally committed to utilizing domestic gas resources for power generation as part of its comprehensive Gas Master Plan.

The Gas Master Plan, driven by SNPC and the government, serves as a strategic framework aimed at promoting the utilization of up to 10 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves in the country. To achieve this ambitious goal, SNPC and the government are actively seeking foreign investment to tap into the numerous opportunities emerging across the gas market.

Apart from the country’s major oil and gas projects, SNPC is proactively pursuing low-carbon and clean energy projects. The company plans to allocate about 5% of its budget to the development of such initiatives. In particular, SNPC is exploring hydrogen prospects and has received authorization to prospect for hydrogen in the Congo Basin. The company plans to attract investment by organizing a bid round for granting hydrogen licenses in 2023. However, for hydrogen projects to prosper in the country, there needs to be adequate legislation as well as investments to support these projects.

"Ominga's deep expertise and strategic vision have propelled SNPC to the forefront of Congo's energy landscape. As the nation's NOC, SNPC holds a steadfast commitment to responsible oil and gas exploration and production, making it a key player in shaping the country's energy future," states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Looking ahead, Ominga's participation at AEW, particularly in the ‘Invest in Congo Energies’ spotlight session, will play a crucial role in showcasing the nation's oil and gas potential and advocating for investments in cleaner technologies and sustainable energy alternatives. His insights will shed light on the promising prospects for the country's energy sector, emphasizing the importance of embracing cleaner solutions for a more sustainable energy landscape.

