Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud to announce that Amadou Doumbouya, Managing Director of Guinea-Conakry’s Société Nationale de Petroles (SONAP), will speak at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3YhDlC7) taking place in Nouakchott from November 21-22 under the patronage of the President of Mauritania, H.E. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

Doumbouya has been resolutely committed to securing investments and fostering international engagement to bolster SONAP's and Guinea's energy development ambitions. With an extensive background in the Guinean energy sector, including notable roles in the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and the National Petroleum Office (SONAP), Doumbouya's expertise makes him the quintessential and influential leader to spearhead the transformation of Guinea-Conakry's energy sector through SONAP's endeavors.

As the country's national oil company (NOC), SONAP is dedicated to attracting investment across the entire hydrocarbon value chain in Guinea-Conakry. Since its establishment in December 2021, following the merger of ONAP and the National Petroleum Import Company, SONAP has streamlined sector activities and regulations. The company is currently engaged in exploration and production campaigns, focusing on untapped areas with significant potential in the energy landscape.

“As a seasoned leader with an illustrious track record, Doumbouya brings a wealth of experience from his pivotal role in the Guinean energy sector. His exceptional leadership and vision has positioned SONAP as an ideal catalyst to spearhead efforts in driving transformation and progress within Guinea-Conakry's energy sector,” says Sandra Jeque, ECP International Conference Director.

In the oil and gas sector, SONAP is actively expanding its operations in the upstream segment, aiming to uncover substantial discoveries that will ignite the country's hydrocarbon industry. In June 2023, Guinea-Conakry established its first national seismic data visualization center.

This center has been built and equipped thanks to the own funds of SONAP and its technical partners TGS, Schlumberger, and PGS. This Seismic Data Visualization Center will now provide partners with direct access to all 2D/3D seismic lines in Conakry, a service previously provided in London and Houston since the 1970s. This will allow SONAP to raise large funds for future initiatives that will lead to the finding of oil in Guinea.

In this regard, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 will be key, as the conference looks to further incentivize hydrocarbon investment and frontier exploration across MSGBC countries. Recognized as the official growth-oriented platform for the MSGBC’s energy sector, the event gathers international investors and regional players.