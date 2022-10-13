With over 30 years of experience in civil engineering, management and inspection of works, environmental impact assessments and real estate appraisals, Angolan consulting company, Soapro, will participate at this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) 2022 Conference and Exhibition, taking place in Luanda on 29-30 November and 1 December.

Committed to the expertise, training and stability of its local workforce, Soapro (https://www.Soapro.ao) has experience in the areas of architecture and engineering, management and supervision of projects, the environment and renewable energies, as well as real estate appraisals, construction management, consulting, and auditing.

The company is based in Luanda with field offices in Angola’s Provinces of Benguela, Cabinda, Huambo, Huíla, Lunda-Sul and Uíge, demonstrating Soapro’s dedication to bringing value growth to the entire country while providing quality services and improving local content development.

“With decades of experience in the country and a wholehearted commitment to the quality of their services, the participation of the Soapro Group at this year’s conference is emblematic of AOG 2022’s theme of promoting an innovative and inclusive oil and gas industry in Angola,” states Energy Capital&Power (ECP) International Conference Director, Miguel Artacho, adding, “We at ECP are extremely proud to announce the company’s bronze sponsorship and participation at the country’s premier energy event.”

Returning for its third edition, AOG 2022 will offer energy leaders, stakeholders and investors the opportunity to engage with business executives and government leaders during three days of dealmaking, networking sessions, panel discussions and exhibition events, allowing participants to capitalize on new trade and investment opportunities across the Angolan energy space.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; Angola’s National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels; AIDAC; and the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org), AOG 2022 serves as the premier platform to address the most pressing matters in the southern African country’s energy market, ensuring that the sector is inclusive, cooperative and effective.