A new partnership between two African powerhouses, Snapplify (www.Snapplify.co.ke) and Longhorn Publishers (https://LonghornPublishers.com), will make thousands of top-quality, curriculum-aligned books available to schools and students across the continent.

As a leader in educational publishing in Africa, Longhorn’s catalogue covers diverse curriculae, spanning East Africa, West Africa, and southern Africa. Leveraging Snapplify’s award-winning technology and strong relationships with schools, Longhorn will be able to deliver their world-class ebooks to an even wider market.

‘At Longhorn, we know that digital is the future. We’ve invested heavily in our digital department to develop engaging, interactive educational content, which is why we are particularly excited about this partnership with Snapplify,’ said Penina Kimani, Chief Digital Officer at Longhorn.

‘Snapplify’s technology allows for offline usage. It supports interactive content. It works across all types of devices, even older models. It comes with academic and accessibility features like in-app notes and highlights, and text-to-speech functionality,’ noted Kimani. ‘This robust, fit-for-purpose technology, combined with Snapplify’s wide pan-African footprint, means they are perfectly positioned to take our digital content to market.’

David Ayieko, Snapplify’s Regional Manager for East Africa, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to partner with Longhorn. The company has made huge strides to develop an expansive list of educational materials that not only meet the curriculum requirements of specific regions, but which include interactive content. The value that this will bring to Snapplify schools and the impact that this will have on student engagement and learning will be huge.’

Snapplify has a long history of working to increase access to educational content across Africa and has achieved impressive traction across the continent (http://bit.ly/3hODOKO). Established in 2012, the company has expanded into 35+ territories, with offices in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Europe, the UK and the US.

Thousands of schools have already joined the Snapplify Engage family. Register online for free today (http://bit.ly/3EgAMGN) to get access to teacher benefits and other incredible educational tools.

About Snapplify:

Snapplify is at the forefront of edtech solutions in Africa, and specialises in enabling digital learning via the largest digital education marketplace in Africa. Thousands of educational institutions across Africa use Snapplify every day to teach, learn, and access educational content.

Snapplify is the largest aggregator of digital content in Africa; has the largest network of independent booksellers in Africa; and is the home of the largest community of teachers in Africa. In addition, Snapplify’s education technology is used by education businesses and governments throughout the wider education ecosystem to power their edtech products and interventions.

Most recently, Snapplify was a GESS Education Award (2022) finalist; was an EdTech Award (2022) finalist; was awarded an EdTech Breakthrough Award for Industry Leadership (2021); was a Bett Award (2020) finalist in the Innovator of the Year category; was named the overall winner of the Africa Region Gold Award at the 2022 Reimagine Education Awards in London; and was included on the esteemed 2021 HolonIQ EdTech 50 list – honours that are indicative of the company’s calibre in tech innovations.

About Longhorn Publishers:

Longhorn Publishers Plc is a pan-African publishing house, having grown its dominance in the publishing sector by strongly establishing its presence in key African markets. Longhorn Publishers Plc is the only publicly listed publishing company in Kenya.

In the East African region, the company has fully incorporated subsidiaries in Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania. It recently made an entrance into the Democratic Republic of Congo through its subsidiary Longhorn RDC. Longhorn Publishers has also expanded its operations across the African continent to include Malawi, Cameroon, Zambia, Namibia, and Senegal through distributor partnerships.