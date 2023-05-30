Partnership involves events collocation; GITEX Africa (https://GITEXAfrica.com/) is regarded as the largest government and business tech startup event on the continent.

Smart Africa has signed a partnership agreement with GITEX Africa to organize a ministerial training and the Council of African ICT agencies (CAITA). Happening from 31st May to 2nd June 2023 in Marrakesh, Morocco, GITEX Africa is regarded as the largest tech and startup event in the continent. Venue provision, inviting participants and visibility are among the deliverables agreed upon.

The Council of African IT Agencies (CAITA) is the latest organ meeting of Smart Africa comprising of IT agencies from Smart Africa member states, established to promote collaboration and cooperation in the field of Information Technology across the African continent. The Council serves as a platform for member states IT agencies to share knowledge, resources, and best practices in IT development and implementation, with the aim of advancing technology in Africa.

“We are pleased to join forces with GITEX Africa to collocate high-level events including our first ever Council of African IT Agencies (CAITA). This is a crucial forum for IT agencies to discuss policy and regulatory issues affecting them and develop solutions together,” said Smart Africa’s Director General Mr. Lacina Koné.

As part of the partnership, Smart Africa through Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA) in collaboration with Thunderbird School of Global Management and Africa Digital Academy are also organizing a Ministerial training on the sidelines of GITEX Africa. The training aims to prepare Africa’s public sector to be the global leaders for the fourth industrial revolution. Titled “innovative governance for the digital age”, the training will focus on four main priorities namely: equity and inclusivity, agile governance, digital transformation and automation of government administration.

Speaking of the partnership, GITEX Africa organiser, Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International noted: “GITEX Africa prioritises public private sector alliances to build and augment digital capacities and capabilities intra Africa and internationally. The partnership between the inaugural edition of GITEX Africa and Smart Africa in their numerous initiatives is the start of a long-term engagement to empower communities with global knowledge and valuable connections for innovative leadership.”

For more information, contact:

Yvan Guéhi

Head of Brand and Communications

Smart Africa Secretariat

E-mail: comms@smartafrica.org

GITEX Africa Media Contact:

Gareth Wright

PR Director

Tel.: + 971 50 273 3832

Gareth.Wright@dwtc.com

Tayce Marchesi

PR Executive

Tel.: + 971 58 552 3994

Tayce.Marchesi@dwtc.com

Follow us on:

Website: www.SmartAfrica.org

Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3ImW7BG

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3IlNNly

GITEX Africa on social media:

Facebook : https://apo-opa.info/3N6yYGt

Twitter : https://twitter.com/GITEXAfrica

LinkedIn : https://apo-opa.info/3oFjzCS

Youtube : https://apo-opa.info/41MIOkW

Hashtag : #GITEXAFRICA

About Smart Africa:

Smart Africa is an alliance of 37 African countries, international organisations and global private sector players tasked with Africa’s digital agenda. The alliance is empowered by a bold and innovative commitment by African Heads of State to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development on the continent and usher Africa into the knowledge economy through affordable access to broadband and the use of ICTs. With a vision to create a single digital market in Africa by 2030, the Smart Africa Alliance brings together Heads of State who seek to accelerate the digitalization of the continent and create a common market. Launched in 2013 by seven (7) African Heads of State, the Alliance now has 37 member countries, representing over 1.1 billion people and over 40 Private Sector members committed to the vision and the advancement of Africa.

About GITEX Africa:

GITEX AFRICA (https://GITEXAfrica.com/) is the first overseas venture for GITEX GLOBAL, leveraging a 42-year legacy connecting tech titans, governments, start-ups, investors and global innovation hubs to accelerate, collaborate, and explore a new journey in the world’s rising tech continent. The show will take place from 31 May-2 June 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco, shaping the vision for a more connected, sustainable, inclusive, and innovative digital economy. The landmark event was launched in partnership with the Digital Development Agency (ADD), a strategic public entity leading the Moroccan government's digital transformation agenda under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform. KAOUN International, the overseas events organising company of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), leads the partnership for this much awaited tech show.