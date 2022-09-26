The Green Energy Africa Summit (GEAS) will give start-up companies an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and government officials through its Energy Investment Village, which features a selection of the most compelling local clean-tech projects. The companies will have the chance to pitch to energy leaders holding potential investments worth more than $100 billion.

The Energy Investment Village is a partnership with the Saldanha Bay Innovation Campus (SBIC), an initiative of Freeport Saldanha, and advisory firm the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS).

One of the companies chosen for this incredible opportunity this year is solar technology company, SlideLuvre. The woman-led company has innovated the solar panel for commercial and residential spaces. With the current energy and environmental crisis, solar energy is one of the largest sought-after commodities in the market.

SlideLuvre (www.SlideLuvre.com) brings forth solutions to unique problems in the solar industry. Standard industry panels are too expansive to fit on smaller commercial buildings or residences. While solar panels have been efficient for those who can host the space, SlideLuvre's panels may serve as a solution to smaller spaces across South Africa. Beyond commercial buildings, the solution is also suitable for industrial buildings, public buildings, and residential and agricultural markets. It could be installed horizontally or vertically, in front of windows, against building façades, or as fencing/partitioning.

Another industry problem identified by the company is energy consumption. According to Mordor Intelligence, the South African distributed solar energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% by 2026. While the transition of traditional energy sources to solar is a positive move for clean technology, SlideLuvre believes consumers can still use green energy without reducing consumption. The CEO is excited to share how their technology reduces energy consumption by as much as 50%. CEO Marlene Badenhorst states, “The climate crisis combined with the current energy crisis has brought cleantech solutions very much into the spotlight. It is therefore very exciting to have an event of this format in South Africa where we can meet face-to-face with prospective investors.”

Meet Marlene Badenhorst and other energy and sustainability entrepreneurs at Green Energy Africa Summit (GreenEnergyAfricaSummit.com), part of Africa Oil Week 2022.

About Green Energy Africa Summit:

Green Energy Africa Summit (GreenEnergyAfricaSummit.com) is the global platform for stimulating deals and transactions across the African renewables industry. The event brings together governments, national regulator and utility companies, independent power players, investors, financial institutions and service providers. The summit will drive deals and investment into energy projects, provide energy access and solutions for the continent and shape the future of Africa.

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 3-7 October 2022.

About SlideLuvre:

SlideLuvre has developed a 2-in-1 smart, sun-tracking solution for both solar energy and energy efficiency. Installed on building facades, the unique double-sided solar slats keep on generating energy even when shaded. As testimony to this, the SlideLuvre solution has been accepted as a Labelled Solution by the World Alliance for Efficient Solutions (Solar Impulse Foundation) during September 2021, and we are currently in the planning phase for our first international pilot project.

Having been a commercial building owner herself, Marlene Badenhorst founded the company in 2017 with the vision to assist building owners globally in achieving net zero emissions for their buildings.