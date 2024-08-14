Global technology company SLB will lead a workshop ahead of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference this October (2-3). Taking place during the pre-conference program on October 1, the workshop will delve into strategies for increasing production through intervention performance, reservoir recovery as well as low-cost, low-carbon incremental barrels. Titled Unlocking Production Enhancement in Angola with Collaborative Excellence SLB Integrated Performance Excellence Center, the SLB session will be led by Rajesh Trivedi, Production Workflows Business Development Manager at SLB Europe and Africa, and Dr. Ali Ahmed Jama, Head of Production Enhancement at SLB sub-Saharan Africa.

SLB is also hosting a virtual guided tour of the company’s Integrated Performance Excellence (IPX) Center – situated in Luanda - during the workshop, offering the opportunity for operators to gain insight into SLB’s differentiated domain expertise and technology portfolio. As a collaborative environment, SLB’s IPX Center showcases the organization’s digital workflows and how it drives proactive intervention and stimulation solutions.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

As one of the largest oil producers in sub-Saharan Africa, Angola aims to maintain national production above one million barrels per day beyond 2027. This highlights a strategic opportunity for new players as well as existing operators both on- and offshore. To support production growth in active assets, the country is implementing an incremental production initiative to entice companies to reinvest in producing licenses. The first well of this initiative – the Likember-01 research well drilled by ExxonMobil in Block 15 – encountered hydrocarbons in May 2024, affirming the potential for resource recovery and increased production. Despite progress, mature oilfields need more investment to meet production goals. The upcoming incremental production initiative, expected to be approved by President João Lourenço, offers a framework for investment, including license extensions and favorable fiscal terms.

Active in Angola for 55 years, SLB has played an instrumental part in supporting industry growth through technological innovation, and as the country aims to maximize output at producing fields, SLB stands ready to support intervention approaches. As such, the SLB-led workshop and virtual guided tour aims to provide better insight into strategies for maximizing resource recovery in Angola. The session will unpack how operators can improve intervention performance and accelerate production incrementally. Senior executives and cross-functional teams within exploration and development; production management and technology; intervention and asset management; and reservoir management from major operators in Angola stand to benefit from the session.

