The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 23rd February, 2024, received the letters of Credence of six envoys at a brief presentation event at the Jubilee House, in Accra.

They are H.E Mr Park Kyongsig, Republic of Korea; H.E. Ms. Polly Ioannou, Republic of Cyprus; H.E. Mr Peter Ryan, Ireland; H.E. Mrs. Annika Hahn-Englund, Republic, Sweden; H.E. Mr Mahlaba Almon Mamba, Kingdom of Eswatini; H.E. Mr David Buom Choa, South Sudan.

Korean Ambassador, H.E Mr Park Kyongsig, emphasized the long-standing ties between Ghana and the Republic of Korea and touched on a range of areas to enhance further ties of cooperation.

Based in Cairo, Egypt, but with a diplomatic mission in Accra, H.E. Ms. Polly Ioannou, of the Republic of Cyprus, said discussions are underway for the possibility of Cyprus to enter into an educational pact with Ghana through scholarship grants on maritime security and other highly advanced security areas.

H.E. Mr Peter Ryan of Ireland, touched on the shared commitments to multi-lateralism between Ghana and Ireland and the dual roles played on the international stage through peacekeeping efforts.

Swedish Ambassador, H.E. Mrs. Annika Hahn-Englund, indicated that, it is her priority to further promote economic and trade relations, and to ensure that Swedish companies in Ghana thrive on the pillars of mutual cooperation and benefit. On multi-lateralism, she also commended Ghana on the successful completion of her term on the United Nations Security Council and encouraged Ghana to push further to reverse the number of political takeovers across the sub-region.

High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini, H.E. Mr Mahlaba Almon Mamba, conveyed the best wishes of his country to Ghana on the upcoming Independence anniversary and towards a successful hosting of the 13th African Games, as well as, a successful bid for the Secretary General position of the Commonwealth, by Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

H.E. Mr David Buom Choa, South Sudan pledged to collaborate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a deliberate effort towards deepening the relations between the two countries.

President Akufo-Addo wished the new envoys well as they begin their tour of duty in Ghana, and pledged to ensure that through them, the friendship and relations between Ghana and their respective countries will be further strengthened.