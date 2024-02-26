The world’s top decision-making body on the environment is expected to explore a host of pressing environmental issues, from water shortages to the transition to clean energy.

There are six prominent discussions that are predicted to take centre stage and greatly influence UNEA's long-term success. These sessions aim to accelerate the global effort to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste.

"No single country can address the triple planetary crisis on its own," said Radhika Ochalik, Director of the Governance Affairs Office at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). "These dialogues are intended to drive the global momentum we need to build a more sustainable planet."

The six key sessions to look out for:

Strengthening the Science-Policy Interface

28 February at 10:00 EAT

Strengthening cooperation between UNEA, UNEP and the Multilateral Environmental Agreements

28 February, 15:00 EAT

Superhighway or slow-motion: Are science, data and digitalization really speeding our transition to a sustainable future?

29 February, 15:00 EAT

Multistakeholder dialogue: Partnering for the Environment

29 February, 16:30 EAT

Show me the money: Can the global financial system really tackle climate change, nature loss and pollution?

1 March, 10:00 EAT

Alive and kicking: Environmental multilateralism is a beacon of hope but is it delivering fast enough?

1 March, 11:30 EAT