As Africa's energy sector stands on the threshold of a transformative era, the spotlight shines on the crucial role of local content initiatives in fostering regional skills and economic development. In line with this vision, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (http://www.EnergyChamber.org), the voice of the African energy sector, is proud to announce that Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, will Chair the African Local Content and Entrepreneurship Summit at African Energy Week (AEW) 2023.

As the premier event for Africa’s energy sector, AEW 2023 – taking place on October 16–20 in Cape Town – will feature a diverse range of panel discussions, technical sessions, workshops, roundtables, exhibitions and much more. As the Chair of the African Local Content and Entrepreneurship Summit, Wabote will play a pivotal role in driving engaging discussions, fostering collaboration, and shaping strategies that promote the growth of local content and entrepreneurship in Africa's energy industry.

With over 20 years of experience in the international, multinational and national business environments, Wabote has established himself as a change agent skilled in strategic business models, engineering, supply chain management and stakeholder management. Recognized for his contributions to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, particularly local content development, Wabote is an ideal choice to chair the African Local Content and Entrepreneurship Summit at AEW. His extensive experience will shape the discussions and agenda of the summit.

Most recently, Wabote served as Shell C&P’s Global Local Content Manager, where he was responsible for developing the Local Content Strategy in upstream and downstream operations. In this role, he successfully implemented local procurement strategies, developed local and international partnership frameworks, managed cross-functional teams, and aligned global supply chains with local supply chains in several countries, including Nigeria, Gabon, Brunei, Oman, Kazakhstan, Australia, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan, the Americas, the U.S. and new frontier countries for Shell.

In Africa, Nigeria and Senegal are among the countries making moves towards prioritizing local content initiatives. The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board and Senegal's National Content Monitoring Committee have joined forces by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that focuses on energy law development, workforce and skills training, and data collection for local content growth. This collaboration aims to ensure that Senegal maximizes the benefits of its oil and gas reserves while tackling industry challenges and capitalizing on opportunities.

During AEW’s African Local Content and Entrepreneurship Summit, participants can anticipate dynamic discussions addressing the challenges and opportunities of local content development and entrepreneurship in Africa's energy sector. This summit, a key highlight of AEW, aims to foster growth, job creation, and economic empowerment across the continent by unlocking economic opportunities and enhancing overall development. Valuable outcomes are expected, contributing to sustainable growth and the advancement of local content and entrepreneurship in Africa's energy sector.

“Wabote's extensive experience and leadership as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board make him an ideal candidate for this crucial role. His expertise in developing and monitoring local content initiatives has been instrumental in driving economic empowerment, job creation, and sustainable growth in Nigeria's energy sector,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

As the countdown to AEW begins, stakeholders and industry professionals eagerly anticipate the knowledge-sharing, networking and collaboration opportunities that the summit will offer. With Wabote at the helm, the Africa Local Content and Entrepreneurship Summit is poised to be a pivotal event in shaping Africa's energy landscape and driving its economic transformation.

AEW is the AEC’s interactive exhibition and networking event that seeks to unite African energy stakeholders, drive industry growth and development, and promote Africa as the destination for African-focused events. For more information, visit www.AECWeek.com