Embassy of Japan in Kenya


On 14 September 2022, the signing ceremony of the grant contract for the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) was held between H.E. Mr. OKANIWA Ken, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Kenya and Ms. Nancy W. Kimani, Head Teacher of Kabuku Primary School.

Kabuku Primary School in Kiambu County will receive a grant of approximately Ksh 16.8 million (USD 149,463) from the Government of Japan. It will be used to construct a two-storey block to accommodate 8 classrooms ease congestion.

Japan attaches great importance to education and supports human resources development in Kenya. The implementation of the project is expected to improve the school’s educational environment.

