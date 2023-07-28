On July 27, “The Agreement for the Establishment of an Intergovernmental Joint Economic Committee between the Government of Japan and the Government of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria” (Agreement for the Establishment of the Japan-Algeria Intergovernmental Joint Economic Committee) was signed in Algiers, the capital of Algeria by H.E. Mr. KONO Akira, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and H.E. Mr. Noureddine KHANDOUDI, Secretary General ad interim of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Through this Agreement, an intergovernmental Joint Economic Committee (hereinafter referred to as the “Committee”) will be established for the purpose of formulating strategies to strengthen and diversify economic and trade relations between Japan and Algeria. By concluding this Agreement, it is expected that the establishment of the Committee, which will bring together relevant government agencies and business representatives of both countries and hold regular consultations, will facilitate the economic activities of Japanese companies in Algeria and, by extension, further strengthen economic relations between Japan and Algeria.

After the completion of the domestic procedures in each of the two countries, each of the two countries shall send through diplomatic channels to the other country the notification confirming the completion of its internal procedures. This Agreement will enter into force on the thirtieth day after the date of receipt of the latter notification.