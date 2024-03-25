His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio will today, Monday 25 March 2024, deliver the Third Annual Distinguished Lecture in African Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, USA, at 5:30 PM EDT (9:30 PM in Freetown).

During the Distinguished Lecture with the theme: “Navigating The Future: Democracy, Progressive Politics and Inclusive Development in Africa – The Sierra Leone Experience”, President Bio will share his political leadership journey and his Government’s experience in promoting sustainable development through democratic governance and inclusive leadership in Sierra Leone.

According to the Organisers, His Excellency President Bio’s choice as this year’s Distinguished Guest Lecturer is due largely to his towering global credentials as a “passionate reformer and steward of good governance.”

His Excellency President Bio joins other outstanding Africans who had spoken at the prestigious Annual Lecture in African Studies, including His Excellency Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana, and the Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

The University of Pennsylvania has a rich history of notable graduates and hosts some of the most prominent thinkers and leaders from Africa, including Nigeria’s first President, the late H.E. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ghana’s first President, the late H.E. Kwame Nkrumah, and the President of Ivory Coast, H.E. Alassane Ouattara.

Please tune in for the Third Annual Distinguished Lecture on SLBC TV and all major news networks and President Bio’s official Facebook page (His Excellency Julius Maada Bio) at 9:30 PM (Freetown Time Zone).