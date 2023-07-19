His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received the Certificate of Return following his reelection in the June 24 elections from the Chairman and National Returning Officer of the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone, ECSL, Mr. Mohamed Konneh.

The Commissioner described the multi-tier elections as peaceful and credible, adding that the results were reflective of the expressions of Sierra Leoneans who voted.

“His Excellency, the hard work and diligent planning in 2022 resulted in peaceful elections and the Commission is satisfied that the result is reflective of the votes of Sierra Leoneans. With pride and honour, all the Commissioners are hereby presenting you with the Certificate of Presidential Election.

President Julius Maada Bio said he was delighted to receive the 2022 Annual Report of the ECSL and the Certificate of Presidential Election, which, according to him, were part of the Commission’s mandate with clear content on activities undertaken by the Commission in the period under review.

“I want to thank you, the Chairman and National Returning Officer, and other Commissioners and staff of the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone, for the work that you undertook in the 2023 multi-tier elections.

“You have done a great job executing your mandate. It is, above all, free and fair and the results of the June 24 elections speak for themselves. I am calling on you and other members to continue to work very hard. I thank you for delivering credible elections and I am proud that I won the election,” the President said.

President Julius Maada Bio used the occasion to appeal to all Sierra Leoneans to accept the fact that democracy was a process, adding that that event had come and gone. He said the ECSL, as an institution, was not new to what happened before, during and after the elections because they had conducted elections since the end of the war.