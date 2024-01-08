His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the Deputy Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kadiatu Alie, as per provisions in the 1991 Constitution that require public officials to take oath before assumption of office.

The ceremony was led by the Secretary to Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service, Mr. John Sumailah, who informed the President of the recent Parliamentary approval of Mrs. Alie to serve as Deputy Minister one, in the Ministry of Finance, as advised by His Excellency.

“Now, therefore, following Section 57 of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone, Act No. 6, 1991, which requires a Minister or Deputy Minister not to enter upon the duties of his or her office unless he or she has taken and subscribed to the oath as prescribed,” he stated.

While appreciating her appointment to serve the country, Deputy Minister of Finance, Mrs Kadiatu Alie revealed how long she had waited for this dream to come true. She emphasised “His Excellency, I am in no way exaggerating my excitement and appreciation for this unbelievable opportunity to serve my country in the most distinguished of ways.

“There are moments when you wish there were just the right words, the apt phrases, and the most appropriate sentences to capture your thoughts, your imaginations, and your gratitude for grace and opportunity extended to you.

“Recognising that there are many others that are worthy than I am, yet, Mr. President, you have asked me to serve in this distinguished office. I am poor with words and inadequate with expressions, but if I had a wish, at this moment, is that my gratitude and appreciation can be revealed to their fullest. I am grateful, Mr. President, I am humbled by your Excellency”.

President Julius Maada Bio, while presiding over the swearing-in ceremony, congratulated the deputy minister on her appointment and approval by Parliament to serve in her new position of trust, adding that he was confident and positive that she would effectively handle the affairs of the office.

The President revealed that her’s was a very daunting task that would require all her skills and knowledge, adding that he believed she was capable of playing her own part in achieving the overall goal of the government.