His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has addressed the Committee of Ambassadors from the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States, OACPS, on the sidelines of the Rebranding Africa Forum, making a strong case for Sierra Leone as one of Africa’s investment destinations.

The President, who is in Brussels, Belgium, as a guest of honour and keynote speaker at the 9th Edition of the Rebranding Africa Forum which commenced on Friday 20 October, told the meeting, witnessed by the Secretary General of the OACPS, H.E. Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, about his Government’s key national development priority focus areas for sustainable development and social progress – the BIG FIVE Game Changers.

“Our flagship FEED SALONE initiative, which I launched on Monday [16 October 2023], entails an ambitious agricultural programme to boost agricultural food productivity to achieve food security and sovereignty. Sierra Leone has fertile arable land, abundant water resources and ample sunshine. We will prioritise agricultural transformation for jobs and wealth creation.

“We see agribusiness as a key driver of growth for the country and a critical area of focus for investment. We seek strategic partnerships to harness the full potential of our agriculture sector. With a growing consumer market, investors can benefit from several preferential trade agreements. These include duty-free access to the Mano River Union market of more than 50 million people and the ECOWAS market of over 420 million,” he said.

President Bio also conveyed his profound appreciation to the Heads of State and Government of the OACPS, who supported the country’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, adding that that victory reflected Sierra Leone’s remarkable progress and the crucial role of developing countries in global decision-making.

“As you may know, I won the June 2023 Presidential elections, campaigning on the significant development achievements of our New Direction Agenda amidst leadership in turbulent times with the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis that disrupted global economies.

“With our vision of transforming the lives of our people through Human Capital Development, Sierra Leoneans have mandated me for a second five-year term,” he said reassured.

President Julius Maada Bio will later address the forum proper on the theme “Revolution in African Financial Systems-Blending Authenticity and Modernity: Pathways to Financial Inclusion”, but also make a compelling pitch to investors on the opportunities that Sierra Leone offers on a win-win basis.

The RAF is the most prestigious pan-African economic forum in Brussels which brings together some of the top business owners and executives on the African continent.

The Chairman of the Committee of Ambassadors, Ambassador Isaac Wehyee Nyenabo II, congratulated President Bio on his resounding victory at the poll and on the election of Sierra Leone to the UN Security Council.

He stressed that the OACPS took immense pride in Sierra Leone’s influential role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, adding that the country’s membership and participation would provide a better platform for amplifying the voice of the OACPS community.