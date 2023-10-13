His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today met with the team of mediators from the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and the African Union, AU ahead of the commencement of post elections dialogue.

Working closely with the country’s Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion, the arrival of mediators signalled an important phase in the efforts at holding the dialogue between the Government of Sierra Leone and the opposition All People’s Congress, scheduled for October 16-18.

The dialogue is being facilitated by ECOWAS, AU and the Commonwealth.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, former Vice President of The Gambia, Aja Fatoumata C.M. Jallow-Tambajang, expressed her team’s delight to be in Freetown.

She said they were in the country to listen more, get a thorough appreciation of the key issues, and support the process in the best way possible.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio welcomed the delegation and noted that dialogue was an important hallmark of African governance processes.

He gave his unflinching support and blessings to the mediated dialogue as it would signal the launch of the dialogue process which begins this Monday.