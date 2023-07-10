His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined other Heads of State and Government to address sub-regional issues pertinent to peace, security, stability and regional integration and used the occasion to thank observer mission to the 24 June 2023 elections in Sierra Leone.

The 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, also looked at maintaining growth momentum and consolidating socio-economic gains for its people and the well-being of the Community.

“Sierra Leone unequivocally welcomes the Community’s strides in education, agriculture, mining, water, energy, and infrastructure development. We remain committed to translating these strides into meaningful and gainful employment, especially for our youth, that will improve the quality of life of our people and positively impact the region,” said President Bio.

He also used the occasion to particularly thank the outgoing Chair, His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of Guinea-Bissau, for his excellent stewardship as Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS and for being a gracious host to this year’s session.

President Julius Maada Bio also received a congratulatory message from the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, through his Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, H.E. Leonardo Santos Simão, on his re-election and thanked the Government of Sierra Leone for the successful conduct of the June 24th multi-tier elections.

In his remarks, President Bio expressed his profound appreciation for the many congratulatory messages and warm fraternal felicitations on his well-deserved re-election and seized the opportunity to formally congratulate and welcome his brother and colleague H.E Ahmed Bola Tinubu who was attending his first ECOWAS Heads of State Summit as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I welcome my elder brother, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the Authority of Heads of State and Government and congratulate him on being elected as Chair of the Community,” he said.

On the political governance and security within the Community, President Bio reaffirmed his commitment to support the ECOWAS transition agenda for the restoration of democratic constitutional rule in the sister countries of Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali.

“Excellencies, Sierra Leone just concluded free, fair, credible and peaceful elections on the 24th of June 2023, with an overwhelming victory for me and my governing Sierra Leone People’s Party. This resounding victory provides us with the unique opportunity to consolidate the progressive socio-economic development gains we have achieved over the past five years, consolidate peace and strengthen our democracy.

“For decades, Sierra Leone’s electoral process has stood the test of time to guarantee the constitutional rights of every eligible citizen to vote and be voted for. Following the successful conduct of our multi-tier elections, let me convey my nation’s gratitude to Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas and the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission Team to Sierra Leone for their professionalism and diligence in observing the elections,” President Bio stated.