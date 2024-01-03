His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has held a productive engagement with his brother and friend, His Excellency Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, discussing, among other things, Sierra Leone’s new status on the United Nations Security Council, UNSC.

As Sierra Leone begins her tenure as one of four new non-permanent members of the UNSC this January, the fundamental intent of this two-year tenure is to promote peace and security on the global stage.

The President was also in the North African country to further strengthen the collaboration between Sierra Leone and Algeria as they both take their seats on the United Nations Security Council, committing to collaborate on a shared interest in furtherance of global peace.

Although the world and the region face immense emerging challenges, President Bio has committed to working closely with Algeria as Sierra Leone continues to coordinate the C10, pushing the African position for the reform of the United Nations Security Council.

The two countries have over the years had bilateral ties and both Presidents have committed to deepening the relationship by exploring trade, social and cultural avenues for the benefit of both countries. These shared interests and the desire to collaborate to proffer solutions to regional and global emerging issues is a key consensus shared by both heads of state.

President Julius Maada Bio thanked his brother and friend, His Excellency President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, for inviting him and reaffirmed that with collaboration and cooperation, Sierra Leone and Algeria would contribute significantly to peace initiatives in the region and on the global stage.