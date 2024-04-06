His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio have joined family members, well-wishers, and residents of Bonthe District to pay their last respects to the home calling of, the late Mr. Mark Moses Oladipo Simeon Bio, the elder brother of the President.

The funeral mass at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tihun, for Brother Simeon Bio, aged 77, was officiated by Reverend Fr. Samuel Von Tucker. He called the procession to order and directed the mass for the funeral.

The man of God, while delivering his message of homily, reminded the mourners of the death of Jesus Christ on a Good Friday and His resurrection, pointing out that the Bio family was in the town weeks earlier to mourn the death of their sister and mother figure, Mrs. Agnes Deen-Jalloh (Nee Bio). He called on the younger generation of the Bios to take over the responsibility of their family.

The first reading was taken from the book of Maccabees 12:43–45 by Mr. James Bio; the second reading was taken from the book of Romans 14:7–12 and was done by Ambassador Dr. Francess V. Anderson; and the gospel reading was taken from the book of John 14:1–6.

While giving tributes on behalf of all the children, Mr. Charlie Mark Bio said he was privileged to pay homage to his late father, born in August 1946 to the first daughter of the late Paramount Chief Charlie Kakpindi Bio. He said the late man started his education in Tihun and later became a sanitary inspector in the Bonthe district.

“The late man loved the family and was a father. Even with the large family, he was able to keep them together and teach them to love one another. My father showed me to believe that the Bio family is one big, wonderful family that always needs to be together and in peace. I pray that God continues to embrace his gentle soul and the souls of all the faithful departed. Rest in peace,” he concluded.

Mr. Bio extended their gratitude to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, for keeping their family together and for embracing every family member. He noted that they were grateful to President Bio for taking care of their family and for transforming and bringing peace into their family.