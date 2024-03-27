Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India


Shri Dinkar Asthana (IFS: 1990), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Senegal, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of The Gambia, with residence in Dakar.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

