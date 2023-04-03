Somalia is on the frontline of climate change. In recent years, the frequency and intensity of climate-related shocks has increased, and in 2022 a prolonged drought pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Gedo region in Somalia, like many parts of the country, has been impacted by the severe drought due to consecutive failed rainy seasons.

Over 6.3 million Somalis are expected to face high levels of food insecurity between January and March 2023 including 322,000 in catastrophic levels of food insecurity. The cumulative levels of excess mortality could be as high as in 2011 when almost 260,000 people lost their lives, at least half of them children.

Salada Adan Ali is a 38-year-old mother with a family of 10, 6 of them are children. They fled from Dinsoor district, in Bay region in search of humanitarian assistance after they lost their livestock (goats, sheep and camels) due to the drought.

The livelihoods of the family depended on rain-fed-farm, selling of firewood, and livestock. After they lost their animals and no rains were received to plant the farm, the family was faced with lack of food and water, as a result of that they moved from their home to Doolow, looking for better life and assistance. In addition, there was no education opportunities in their area of origin.

In October 2022, NRC as a partner of the Somali Cash Consortium with funds from the Danish Royal Embassy (RDE). Under the shock-responsive component for drought-affected families, Salada was registered as one of the beneficiaries for three months of unconditional cash transfer (UCT) to meet her family’s basic needs.

The project is led by MoLSA and implemented by Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). MoLSA provides close coordination and oversight of the whole program while challenges are addressed through our monthly coordination meeting.

As she reported, the family was struggling to provide food for their children because of lack of income and social support. Life in the IDP camp was very difficult. Salada said that the number of needy people were higher than the available resources brought by the aid agencies. Key challenges in the IDP camps include poor shelter, lack of proper hygiene and sanitation, and inadequate food.

“I felt like the drought has ended and life was back to normal when I received the money,” says Salada with a smile on her face. All her children now go to school which is free and the cash helped me to buy scholastic materials-uniforms, shoes, books, and pencils.

“Receiving the cash, right after arriving here was an opportunity for us to settle and adapt to the new environment (Qurdubey). It has helped us to cover our food needs and pay debts. I have also saved some money to establish a small business. Now I can meet my family’s basic needs.” she added.

Salada appeals for more top-ps in the upcoming months, as the drought situation is deteriorating and is projected to worsen in the next few months.