ShareCARD, a Ugandan seed-stage monitoring, evaluation, and learning platform for development projects, is taking part in GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), the continent's largest all-inclusive tech event. At the annual pan-African forum in Marrakech, Morocco from May 31st to June 2nd, ShareCARD will showcase its innovative solution for project implementers, helping to streamline all implementation partner deliverables and improve project accountability.

About ShareCARD:

ShareCARD is an innovative monitoring, evaluation, and learning platform designed to empower developers and implementers of development projects. Our mission is to provide users with an easy-to-use solution that streams all project deliverables, tracks resource distributions, assesses and qualifies beneficiaries, and provides performance visibility and impact mapping at the last mile.

Our platform enables users to make informed decisions and ensure that resources are used efficiently and effectively, enabling them to make a positive impact in the communities they serve.

With our monthly subscription plans, users of all sizes and budgets can access our platform, and our team is dedicated to providing them with the best possible experience and support.

