His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, in the capital, Freetown, where the two sides discussed ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields of common interest.

His Excellency conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to His Excellency and their wishes for his country and people to achieve further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, His Excellency stressed the continuous progress in relations between the UAE and the Republic of Sierra Leone, and highlighted both nations’ keenness to advance cooperation to new levels to achieve the interests of both countries and peoples.

This visit is part of a tour conducted by His Excellency and his accompanying delegation to several countries in the African continent, aiming to strengthen the deep-rooted and close partnership between the UAE and the countries of Africa, to achieve the interests and fulfill the aspirations of people within both regions.