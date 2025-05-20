His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with several Ministers from the Republic of Mozambique, including His Excellency Ricardo Xavier Sengo, Minister in the President's Office for Civil Matters, His Excellency João Jorge Matlombe, Minister of Transport and Logistics, and His Excellency Américo Muchanga, Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting discussed the close bilateral ties in areas of mutual interest, and ways to advance cooperation between the two countries.
Furthermore, the two sides affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation to achieve the aspirations of both nations and their peoples for development and prosperity.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.