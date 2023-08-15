On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day of the Republic of India, on behalf of the People and Government of the Republic of Seychelles, President Wavel Ramkalawan sent a message of congratulations to H.E. Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

His message states: “The 15th August marks the celebration of an important milestone in the history of the Republic of India. It is a remembrance of the sacrifices and freedom struggle of the forefathers of India who contributed immensely to the democratic principles, good governance and growth of the nation. Through their vision, the people of India are today living in a country that continues to progress and upholds its diversity, inclusiveness and unity”.

He further expressed that “India’s achievement as the world’s 5th largest economy is a testament to the hard work and determination of its people on their march to prosperity. We salute India’s success and are committed to learn from it.”

The President also highlighted the important historical ties between the two nations and their common goals in ensuring regional stability, global peace and cooperation for sustainable development amongst others.

President Wavel Ramkalawan has also sent a message of congratulations to H.E Ms. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India.