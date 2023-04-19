The President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, held a ceremony for 22 retirees from the Public Utilities Corporation (PUC) at State House yesterday afternoon, who has clocked 36 years or more of continuous service. Notable among the 22 retiring staff from PUC, was Mr. Calix Francourt who has worked with the PUC for 47 years.

In recognition of their long years of service, the President conveyed his sincere appreciation to all of them and thanked them for their dedication, and professionalism throughout the years of service at PUC. He also expressed hope, that despite their retirements they will continue to contribute to the greater good of the company and their country.

“On behalf of the people of Seychelles and on my own personal behalf, I want to thank all of you for your hard work and devotion. You have been faithful throughout your different professions, which include providing water, electricity, and drainage facilities to Seychellois households, businesses, and other services. Though retiring, I hope that with your wealth of knowledge and expertise, you can still play an important role whenever required at the PUC,” said the President.

Addressing the retirees as well, the Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Climate Change, Mr. Flavien Joubert, also thanked them for their great contribution and long years of service even before the then Electricity and Water Divisions merged to become PUC. He hopes that they become an inspiration to those that have started a profession at the PUC and for the young people that wish to join the company.

Also present at the ceremony yesterday afternoon was the Chief Executive Officer for PUC, Mr. Joel Valmont, Deputy Chief Executive of PUC, Mrs. Doreen Bradburn, Chairperson of the PUC, Mr. Leonard Alvis, and other guests.