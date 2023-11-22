President Wavel Ramkalawan was the guest of honour at the official opening of the fisheries week, which coincided with World Fisheries Day, November 21. The ceremony took place yesterday morning at the Seychelles Maritime Academy (SMA), Providence. The theme for World Fisheries Day 2023 is – Treasures of our Ocean Slogan - Harmony beneath the waves, sustainability in our hands, which resonates with the mandate and vision of all those in the fisheries sector.

In his opening address, the Minister for Fisheries and the Blue Economy, Mr. Jean-François Ferrari expressed hope that this week brings opportunities for careers in the fisheries sector, “Throughout this Fisheries Week, we will be sailing on a journey that encompasses various activities aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the details involved in sustaining our fisheries. The Fisheries Careers Week is an opportunity for us to highlight the diverse and rewarding career paths within the fisheries sector. It serves as an inspiration for you, the young minds of Seychelles, encouraging each and everyone to consider the vast possibilities that lie beneath the surface of our seas,” he said.

He also announced the launching of a new programme on fish processing that would show the different products that can be done using only resources from the sea. This will be in close collaboration between the Seychelles Fishing Authority and SMA. He commended those who have already embarked on a business in that sector and encouraged others to join as well.

During his address, the Minister also announced the opening of a new facility for the fishermen to store their equipment in Grand Anse Praslin. “This facility shows the commitment of the Government towards sustainable practices and responsible fishing”.

In his remark, the Director for the Seychelles Maritime Academy, Captain Anura Herath said that the academy stands as a beacon of collaboration with the Ministry for Fisheries and the Blue Economy, Seychelles Fishing Authority, and other stakeholders. He noted that it also shows the passion of the students for learning and safeguarding our ocean. He noted that this event is a reminder of the collective responsibility that everyone has in preserving our ocean and for sustainable practices as well as finding innovative solutions. He thanked everyone who has helped to make this day a success and commended the students of the academy for their interest and commitment.

The ceremony was also highlighted by prize giving for the winners of the art competition organized by the SMA, the logo competition by the Department of Fisheries, and the revealing of the new logo.

The President then toured an exhibition organized by the Seychelles Maritime Academy, the Ministry of Fisheries and the Blue Economy, the Seychelles Fishing Authority, and other valuable partners that displayed a variety of products and services as well as career opportunities available in the fisheries sector.

Also present at the ceremony were the Minister for Education, Dr Justin Valentin, Chief Executive Officer of the Fisheries Authority, Dr Jan Robinson, and other distinguished guests.