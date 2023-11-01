H.E. Mr. Jeffrey Frank Glekin presented his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan during an accreditation ceremony held at State House yesterday morning. High Commissioner Glekin is the 16th High Commissioner accredited to Seychelles since diplomatic relations between Seychelles and the United Kingdom were established on 29th June 1976.

The Head of State congratulated the new High Commissioner on his accreditation and underlined the excellent bilateral relations that exist between Seychelles and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, the Head of State gave the commitment of the Government of Seychelles to further solidify the already excellent relationship with the United Kingdom

“Seychelles and the UK have had excellent bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in June 1976. The presence of a Diplomatic Mission of the U.K. in Victoria is a visible sign of our long-term commitment to solidifying our relations. Over the years we have been able to broaden our cooperation and people-to-people links beyond our colonial past. The cooperation between our two sides have yielded tangible results.

You have my full support in maintaining this fruitful and strong collaboration,” said the President.

The discussions between President Ramkalawan and High Commissioner Glekin centered on issues of common interest and areas of possible cooperation such as in environmental protection, good governance, modernisation of the civil service, cultural exchanges, youths, and education.

Speaking to the local media following the accreditation High Commissioner Glekin described the presentation of his accreditation and meeting the Head of State as an exciting moment for him and expressed how the United Kingdom is a close partner to Seychelles.

Following his presentation of credentials letter to the President, High Commissioner Glekin also paid a courtesy call to the Vice President, Mr. Ahmed Afif.

Also present yesterday morning was the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, the Acting Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, High Commissioner Selby Pillay, Director General Bilateral Affairs Division, Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, and Third Secretary Bilateral Affairs, Department of Foreign Affairs, Mr. James Carpin.