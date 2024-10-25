It is with profound sadness that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism announces the passing of Mr. Francis Herbet, the Seychelles Honorary Consul in Rouen, France.
Since his appointment in April 2012, Mr. Herbet demonstrated exceptional dedication and steadfast commitment to serving Seychelles. He has been pivotal in the twinning initiative between La Digue and Petit Caux, as well as the collaboration between l’école de Fidelaire and Baie Ste Anne Praslin Primary School. Mr. Herbet has also been instrumental in coordinating training camps aimed at preparing Seychellois athletes for the Indian Ocean Games over the years.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism extends to his family its deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mr. Herbet participated for a last time in the biennial Seychelles Honorary Consuls Conference, held from 9th to 11th October 2024 in Seychelles.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.