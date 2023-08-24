The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, and officers from both Departments met with the International Affairs Committee of the National Assembly on Monday, 21st August 2023, as part of their regular briefings.
Issues discussed were the outstanding Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocols, the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP)-EU Partnership Agreement status, regional cooperation and Seychelles’ position on the latter, as well as the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index.
The two sides also addressed various tourism-related issues, particularly on how Seychelles can remain competitive, tourism sustainability and also Shannon College graduates.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.