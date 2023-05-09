Foreign Affairs and Tourism Minister, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde and Ambassador-designate of the Swiss Confederation, H.E Mr. Rolf Stalder, have agreed to expand relations through various sectoral exchange programmes.

Sectors such as business and education were identified as areas where exchange programmes may be introduced. This proposition was agreed upon during a meeting between the two diplomats at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Monday, 8th May, ahead of Ambassador Stalder’s accreditation.

In his intervention, Ambassador-designate Rolf Stalder also proposed professional formation such as university formation and “on-the-job training” as another area in which Seychelles and Switzerland may further collaborate. He described Seychelles as a country with good potential to collaborate.

They also discussed issues relating to multilateralism, cooperation between the two countries in international fora, and other international issues of interest to Seychelles and Switzerland, such as Security and Climate change, among others. Ambassador-designate Stalder explained that if all small countries cooperate, “we will be able to enforce our views in these fora on matters that concern us as one state, one voice”.

In turn, Minister Radegonde seized the opportunity to seek Switzerland’s support in the adoption of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI), which will be presented to the United Nations this year. Minister Radegonde explained that the creation of a Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) would be a mechanism that would help the country access concessional financing for adaptation, mitigation and resilience and improve the service debt by ensuring debt sustainability.

Other topics discussed were tourism, drug rehabilitation programmes, and current affairs in the regions.