The Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles has announced the State Visit of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Rwanda Mr. Paul Kagame to Seychelles where he will be the Guest of Honour at this year’s National Day Parade.

President Kagame’s visit is at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan. During the visit, President Kagame will hold bilateral discussions with President Ramkalawan at State House and it is anticipated that memoranda of understanding and agreements will be signed. He will also address an Extraordinary Session of the National Assembly.

