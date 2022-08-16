The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, has expressed his sincere condolences to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Abdul Fattah El Sisi following the recent fire at the Abu Seifein Coptic Church in the city of Giza, Greater Cairo this Sunday 14 August 2022.

“Following this tragedy, please allow me, on behalf of the Government and the People of the Republic of Seychelles, to express my heartfelt condolences to you personally, to the Government and People of Egypt, to the bereaved families, which included 18 children, as well as to those who have been injured in the fire.

“In this moment of grief and mourning, Seychelles stands in solidarity with the Government and People of Egypt,” conveyed President Ramkalawan.