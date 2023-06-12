The Government of Seychelles has received a donation of two new 4 wheel drive ambulances from a friend of Seychelles Mr Pudjianto, owner of PT Mineral Makmur, Indonesia as part of its community care for healthy family programmes.

The ambulances are fully equipped with lifesaving equipments and will be of great help for the Seychelles Health Care Agency (HCA).

The two 4 wheel drive ambulances will be stationed and used for the following purposes:

· One 4x4 ambulance will be stationed at Anse Royale hospital for covering south west region as a backup plan for collection of patients that live in mountainous areas.

· One 4x4 ambulance will be stationed at Victoria hospital for covering Central, North and East region.

The Ministry of Health encounters numerous difficulties at times in regards to reaching patient's house especially in areas of challenging terrain, whereby the normal ambulance has to park a long distance away and call for back up standby vehicle like Jeeps, for assistance. With the 4 wheel drive ambulances, clients in need will receive a better service.

Ambulance drivers will also get the proper training required to use those ambulances.

Following the donation, the President has expressed sincere appreciation to the donor for assisting Seychelles in its efforts to improve Health Care services offered to its citizens.