The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, has sent a message of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the occasion of his accession as the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated:

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Seychelles, and on my own behalf, I extend my warmest congratulations on Your Highness’ accession as the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

Your accession represents a continuity and a commitment to the vision and legacy of His late Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. I am confident that under Your Highness’ wise guidance, the people and the State of Kuwait will continue to prosper and be a beacon of peace to the region and the rest of the world.

Your Highness has already shown exceptional leadership and commitment to addressing regional challenges as well as promoting stability in the Gulf region.”

“Seychelles and the State of Kuwait enjoy very good bilateral relations. I am confident that these bonds of trust and friendship will be further strengthened during Your Highness’ reign.”