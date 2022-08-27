The President of the Republic, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan arrived in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia yesterday, where he is participating in the Eight Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) which is being held from 27-28 August 2022.

The President was welcomed on arrival in Tunisia by Ms. Najla Bouden Romdhane, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tunisia. Also in the welcoming party were the Tunisian Minister of Defence, Mr Imed Memiche, the Tunisian Minister for Women, Children and the Elderly , Ms Amel Belhaj Moussa , the Tunisian Minister of Sports and Youth, Mr Kamel Deguiche, the Tunisian Minister of Tourism, Mr Mohamed Belhassine ,and the Mayor of Tunis, Ms Souad Abderrahim.

The TICAD summit is co-hosted by the Government of Japan, the United Nations, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank and the African Union Commission (AUC).

Accompanying the President in Tunisia are Mr Conrad Mederic, Ambassador of Seychelles to the African Union and to Ethiopia , Ms. Lindy Ernesta, Director General, Bilateral Affairs, Foreign Affairs Department and Mr Rached Triméche, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Tunisia.