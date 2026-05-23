President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, concluded his series of visits on La Digue with a stop at the La Passe main Police and Fire Station, where concerns over staff accommodation and working conditions were raised by officers and firefighters serving on the island.

Present to welcome the President were Minister for Homeland Security and Civil Affairs, Mr James Camille, Commissioner of Police, Mr Godfra Hermitte, and Principal Secretary for Homeland Security, Ms Sheryl Vengadasamy.

At the police station, the commander in charge appealed to President Herminie to maintain a firm stance on the issue of illicit drugs on the island, particularly among the youth, noting the social impact and concerns faced by the community.

During the visit to the fire station, President Herminie witnessed firsthand the conditions under which firefighters operate and commended the team for their continued dedication and professionalism despite the challenges they face daily.

“The country is proud of the work that you are doing,” President Herminie told the officers and firefighters.

Staff members also raised concerns regarding accommodation facilities and the overall working environment at the station.

In response, the President acknowledged the difficulties observed during the visit and assured personnel that improvements would be pursued.

“We have seen the working environment that you are working in and I give my commitment to improve that,” President Herminie stated.

The President thanked the officers and firefighters for their service and wished them well in the execution of their duties as they continue to safeguard lives and property on La Digue.