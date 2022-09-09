State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan paid a visit to the British High Commission, at the Oliaji Trade Centre, in Victoria this afternoon where he paid his respects and signed the condolence book. This was in the presence of the British High Commissioner for Seychelles, Mr Patrick Lynch.

The President was accompanied by Vice President Ahmed Afif, and Designated Minister, Mr. Jean-François Ferrari who also paid their tribute by signing the condolence book.

